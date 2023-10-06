copy link
Avalanche-Based RPG Project Ascenders Halts Game Development and Operations
2023-10-06 02:24
According to Foresight News, Ascenders, an action role-playing game (RPG) project based on Avalanche, has announced the cessation of game development, including its flagship project 'Ascenders MMORPG' and its accompanying mini-game 'Ascenders: Simulation'. The company has also terminated its operations, stating that the 'carefully prepared land NFT minting in May 2023 yielded results far below our expectations, and unfortunately, we have reached a point where we can no longer continue financially.' Previously, Foresight News reported that in March last year, Ascenders announced the completion of a $6.4 million private funding round, co-led by Paramount Capital, Three Arrows Capital, Sino Global Capital, and Merit Circle.
