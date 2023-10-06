copy link
Volcano Energy And Luxor Technology Launch Lava Pool For Bitcoin Mining Using Geothermal Energy
2023-10-06 02:03
According to Foresight News, Volcano Energy, a Salvadoran renewable energy and mining company, has partnered with Bitcoin mining software provider Luxor Technology to launch 'Lava Pool', aimed at utilizing El Salvador's geothermal energy for Bitcoin mining. As part of a public-private partnership plan, Volcano Energy will donate 23% of its net profits to the Salvadoran government. The government plans to reinvest the mining profits into its energy infrastructure to help promote economic growth.
