copy link
create picture
more
Hardware Wallet Manufacturer Ledger Cuts 12% Of Workforce
Binance News
2023-10-06 01:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, hardware wallet manufacturer Ledger has announced a 12% reduction in its workforce. In a letter to employees, CEO Pascal Gauthier stated that 'macroeconomic risks have limited our ability to generate revenue, and in order to cope with current market conditions and business realities, we must reduce positions across our global operations. Unfortunately, this means we have to make the difficult decision to cut 12% of the workforce at Ledger.'
View full text