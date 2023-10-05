Next Crypto Bull Market Likely in Q2 2020, Says Macro Investor Raoul Pal

According to Cointelegraph, macro investor and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal predicts that the next crypto bull market will likely begin in Q2 2020, coinciding with the Bitcoin halving event. Pal believes that macro factors, rather than the halving itself, will play the leading role in sparking the next uptrend. He points out that the Bitcoin halving cycle aligns with the macro cycle, meaning that every halving has occurred in a similar macroeconomic environment, characterized by monetary expansion and low interest rates. Pal suggests that the main catalysts favoring crypto in 2020 will be central banks cutting interest rates and potential fiscal stimulus preceding the U.S. presidential election. While he avoids making specific price predictions, Pal notes that based on past performance, Bitcoin could potentially double or triple its latest all-time highs.

View full text