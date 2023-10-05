Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Learn
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Blockticity Mints Certifications for $275 Million in Products on Avalanche

Binance News
2023-10-05 15:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, blockchain startup Blockticity has minted certifications for $275 million worth of products on layer 1 Avalanche. The first round of minting includes hemp, psychedelic mushrooms, and kratom. Blockticity provides certificates of authenticity for possessions through its Certificate of Analysis (COA) as a non-fungible token (NFT) verification system. The first minting is for U.S. hemp and cannabis lab ACS Laboratory, which tests for potency and assurance of no chemicals or pesticides in the products. The goal of minting the certifications is to enable users to trace the COAs back to the original laboratory, access product test results, and prevent fraudsters from exploiting the COAs through QR code tampering or data alterations. Blockticity prints a QR code on the products, which links to a COA minted as an Avalanche NFT. ACS Laboratory has used Blockticity to mint over 35,000 COAs, amounting to a value of around $275 million. ACS Laboratory's next 120,000 scheduled COAs are for cannabis. Roger Brown, president of ACS Laboratory, expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration with Blockticity, stating that the technology allows any COA viewer to trace its origins and detect any discrepancies. ACS Laboratory and Blockticity previously collaborated in November 2021 to launch the first national hemp COA as an NFT on the NFT platform Moonwalk.
View full text