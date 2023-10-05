Buy Crypto
Decentralized Social Network Friend.tech Updates Login Features After SIM-Swap Reports

Binance News
2023-10-05 14:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, decentralized social network Friend.tech has announced an updated feature allowing users to add and remove various login methods for accessing their personal accounts. This update comes after reports of SIM-swaps compromising user accounts. Friend.tech made the new settings accessible via the app by tapping into the user's wallet. The platform has also received inquiries from users about enabling a two-factor authentication passcode feature. However, Friend.tech stated that the feature, in its current state, would likely cause users to lock themselves out of their accounts. The company has suggested UX updates to Privy, the firm it uses to enable privacy features, and will integrate the feature once Privy has implemented it. On October 2, Friend.tech users complained that some were not prompted to confirm their passcodes, and neither Privy nor Friend.tech could reset them when mistyped. Users have been responding to the update, with many saying they have already been locked out of their accounts. One user complained that even after removing the number and replacing it with an alternative type of authentication, it did not log out sessions on other devices, potentially allowing hackers to remain logged in. These updates come as the platform experienced exploits on October 4, during which users reported compromised accounts after hackers took control of their mobile numbers through SIM swaps. Over 100 ETH was drained in just a week as a result. The exploits continued into October 5, with scammers netting at least $385,000 worth of ETH. This follows significant revenue increases for Friend.tech, with surges totaling 10,663 ETH and a total value locked (TVL) hitting more than 30,000 ETH.
