Sui Foundation To Reallocate 117 Million SUI Tokens For Ecosystem Development

According to Foresight News, the Sui Foundation plans to reallocate 117 million released SUI tokens, worth $51 million, and inject them into various channels. The reallocated resources will be aimed at supporting the thriving ecosystem of Sui, including providing grants to developers for building the next generation of decentralized applications on Sui. Additionally, the funds will support Sui's advanced DeepBook CLOB, automated market makers, liquidity staking, and lending protocols on the network. The reallocated SUI tokens represent 13.6% of the circulating supply and 1% of the total supply, and will not affect the circulating supply.

View full text