Friend.Tech Adds Email Login Feature, Addresses 2FA Concerns

According to Foresight News, Web3 social platform Friend.Tech has announced the addition of a feature allowing users to switch from phone number login to email login. In response to concerns about why the Privy 2FA (two-factor authentication) feature has not been enabled, Friend.Tech explained that the current Privy UX does not prompt users to confirm their password. If a user enters an incorrect password, neither Privy nor Friend.Tech can reset it. In its current state, this feature could potentially lead to many users permanently locking themselves out of their accounts.

