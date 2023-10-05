Bitcoin Outperforms US Dollar in Beating Inflation, According to Federal Reserve

According to Cointelegraph, the St. Louis Federal Reserve has unintentionally revealed that Bitcoin (BTC) is outperforming the U.S. dollar in beating inflation. In a blog post first released in June 2022 and since updated, the St. Louis Fed compares buying eggs with BTC compared to USD, with surprising results. The anonymous author measured the price of a dozen eggs in BTC, measured in satoshis, and USD since January 2021. The charts included show that since reaching a peak in both currencies in December 2022, the number of sats required to purchase the same dozen eggs has decreased more than the equivalent USD. BTC hodlers require 70% fewer for the purchase as of August 2023, the latest month for which Fed data is available, versus 58% less USD. The cost of eggs is higher for both currencies since the start of 2021, with a 39% increase for USD and a 73% increase for BTC. However, the arbitrary timeframe comparison remains less than helpful. At the time, BTC/USD traded at practically the same levels as at present, while the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) year-on-year increase was under the Fed’s own 2% target. With the latter now a thing of the past, only a longer-term synopsis provides real insight into Bitcoin’s performance. The price of eggs is a fraction of what it was during Bitcoin’s last pre-halving year in 2019. In dollar terms, the picture is one of solid price increases, with the average in mid-2019 barely above $1.20 per dozen, or 40% less than now. As Cointelegraph reported, attention is focusing on the greenback this month as the U.S. dollar index (DXY) balloons to near one-year highs. Actions by foreign states may seek to redress the imbalance as their currencies suffer, analysts suggest, while under the hood, the U.S. economy is showing warning signs. Recession in 2024 is becoming increasingly likely, with even the Fed's own data putting the odds at near 60% in September, while bond yields skyrocket in a fit of what is known as “bear steepening.”

