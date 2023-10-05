copy link
Alethea AI Partners With AWS Startups To Expand Infrastructure And Meet User Demands
2023-10-05 12:03
According to Foresight News, smart metaverse project Alethea AI has entered into a strategic partnership with AWS Startups to expand its infrastructure by utilizing AWS's GPU and computing resources to meet the demands of millions of users. AWS Startups is a program offered by Amazon Web Services, aimed at helping startups leverage AWS's cloud services to drive business growth. The program provides a range of resources, including appropriate tools, documentation, and resources to help startups begin using AWS.
