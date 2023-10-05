Nodle Partners with Adobe and Linux Foundation to Develop Blockchain-Based Content Authenticity Solution

According to Cointelegraph, decentralized infrastructure network provider Nodle is collaborating with Adobe and the Linux Foundation to develop a blockchain-based solution, ContentSign, to verify the authenticity of real-world content captured by devices. Nodle co-founder Garrett Kinsman revealed that the company is working on a software development kit (SDK) for ContentSign, which will be part of the Content Authenticity Initiative led by Adobe and the Linux Foundation. The initiative aims to establish a future standard for media attestation. ContentSign will use blockchain technology to prove the integrity of data from the moment it is captured. Kinsman explained that the solution will verify that a genuine camera has captured the content and that the video has been signed by the private key known only to that camera. The video's footprint will then be published to a blockchain. This technology could be beneficial for various use cases, including journalism, by ensuring that content originates from a genuine source and has not been manipulated or artificially generated. Kinsman also mentioned that ContentSign is being explored as a solution for the insurance sector to process claims with accuracy and integrity. The technology will ensure that submitted visual proof for insurance claims is genuine and has not been tampered with or generated by artificial intelligence.

