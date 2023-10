Cryptocurrency Companies' Fundraising Drops to Lowest Level Since Q4 2020

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, statistics from Messari show that cryptocurrency companies completed a total of 297 financing transactions in the third quarter of 2023, raising funds of approximately $2.1 billion. This marks the lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2020. Investors are focusing on early-stage projects and infrastructure investments rather than user-oriented applications.