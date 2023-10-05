copy link
Tip Coin Announces Epoch 2 Token Distribution To Begin This Friday
2023-10-05 10:14
According to Foresight News, Web3 social application Tip Coin announced via Twitter that the Epoch 2 token distribution will begin this Friday. In order to compensate for the issues faced by users who were mistakenly filtered out during the Epoch 1 phase, the company will also allocate a portion of team tokens to these users.
