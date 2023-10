Tip Coin Announces Epoch 2 Token Distribution To Begin This Friday

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Web3 social application Tip Coin announced via Twitter that the Epoch 2 token distribution will begin this Friday. In order to compensate for the issues faced by users who were mistakenly filtered out during the Epoch 1 phase, the company will also allocate a portion of team tokens to these users.