Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Learn
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Argentine Central Bank Director Supports Digital Peso to Stabilize Economy

Binance News
2023-10-05 09:35
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Juan Agustín D’Attellis Noguera, a director of the Banco Central de la República Argentina, has publicly supported the Minister of Economy Sergio Massa's promotion of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) as a remedy for the national economy. D'Attellis expressed his belief on local TV that the 'digital peso' (PAD) could help stabilize the Argentine economy as soon as 2024. He emphasized the key feature of the CBDC is its traceability, which would help the state collect taxes more efficiently. D'Attellis also stated that the PAD would help solve the nation's monetary problem, as the unstable local currency, the peso, often competes with the American dollar even as a payment method. He assured that the CBDC would be introduced gradually, coexisting with cash, and the final replacement of the paper bill would happen at the last stage of the project. On Oct. 2, Sergio Massa, the acting Minister of Economy and presidential candidate, pledged to launch a CBDC if elected to 'solve' Argentina's long-lasting inflation crisis. According to voting polls, Massa is slightly trailing Javier Milei, a pro-Bitcoin and anti-central bank candidate, who wants to adopt the United States dollar as Argentina's currency.
View full text