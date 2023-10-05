Paima Studios Receives $1.4 Million Grant From Cardano For L2 Gaming Solution

According to Foresight News, Paima Studios has received a $1.4 million grant from Cardano for its Layer 2 (L2) gaming solution. The Paima code is now available on Github, allowing the creation of blockchain games associated with non-fungible tokens (NFTs), where the game state can be linked to NFTs. This funding will enable Paima Studios to further develop its L2 solution, which is specifically designed for blockchain gaming. By integrating NFTs into the gaming experience, players can enjoy a more immersive and interactive environment, as well as benefit from the potential value of owning unique digital assets. The availability of Paima's code on Github opens up new possibilities for game developers, who can now leverage the power of blockchain technology and NFTs to create innovative gaming experiences. This collaboration between Paima Studios and Cardano demonstrates the growing interest in blockchain gaming and the potential for further advancements in this rapidly evolving industry.

View full text