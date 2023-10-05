copy link
Uniswap V3 Deployment On Filecoin Virtual Machine Receives Majority Support In On-Chain Vote
2023-10-05 08:44
According to Foresight News, Uniswap has received majority support in an on-chain vote for deploying Uniswap v3 on the Filecoin Virtual Machine (FVM). The legal threshold for the vote is 40 million UNI, and it has already garnered 41.66 million UNI votes. The voting process is set to conclude within a day.
