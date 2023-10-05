copy link
Utopia DAO Payment System Lays Off Staff And Shifts Direction
2023-10-05 06:54
According to Foresight News, Utopia, a DAO payment system that previously received investment from Paradigm, has laid off staff last week as it shifts direction. The company had previously announced that it would cease all services on November 6th. However, Utopia clarified that this move does not mean the company is shutting down, but rather abandoning its current product and direction.
