DeFi Derivatives Protocol Perennial Launches V2 Version On Arbitrum Network
Binance News
2023-10-05 06:23
According to Foresight News, DeFi derivatives protocol Perennial has launched its V2 version, which is now live on the Arbitrum network and will soon be available on the Base network. The new features include oracle updates, support for complex order types, and multi-asset vaults. As previously reported by Foresight News, Perennial completed a $12 million funding round in December last year, led by Polychain Capital and Variant.
