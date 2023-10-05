copy link
create picture
more
Cicada Partners Raises $9.7 Million in Pre-Seed Funding Round Led by Choppa Capital
Binance News
2023-10-05 06:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, blockchain-based credit risk management company Cicada Partners has completed a $9.7 million pre-seed funding round. The round was led by Choppa Capital, with participation from Bitscale, Bodhi Ventures, and Shiliang Tang. The funds raised will be used to provide seed capital for several new non-custodial lending pools and to conduct research and development on new blockchain lending use cases.
View full text