Caldera Supports Arbitrum Stylus, Enabling Developers to Write Smart Contracts in Multiple Languages

According to Foresight News, Rollup-as-a-Service (RaaS) project Caldera has announced support for Arbitrum Stylus, allowing developers to write smart contracts using any WebAssembly (WASM) supported language, including Rust, C, and C++. This development expands the range of programming languages available for creating smart contracts on the platform.