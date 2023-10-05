copy link
Caldera Supports Arbitrum Stylus, Enabling Developers to Write Smart Contracts in Multiple Languages
2023-10-05 05:43
According to Foresight News, Rollup-as-a-Service (RaaS) project Caldera has announced support for Arbitrum Stylus, allowing developers to write smart contracts using any WebAssembly (WASM) supported language, including Rust, C, and C++. This development expands the range of programming languages available for creating smart contracts on the platform.
