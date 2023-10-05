Immutable Releases Mainnet Launch Roadmap For ZkEVM

According to Foresight News, Immutable has released its mainnet launch roadmap, which includes plans to rebuild the Immutable zkEVM testnet in November. The first EVM client will be upgraded from Polygon Edge to Geth, ensuring that Immutable zkEVM is as close to Ethereum as possible while maintaining full compatibility with the entire Ethereum tool ecosystem. From December to January next year, the zkEVM mainnet will be launched, with developers being invited in groups before it is opened to the public. By 2024, Immutable will offer dedicated application chains with the same technical stack and features as Immutable zkEVM but with unique customization levels. Finally, a zk-prover will be introduced, providing a trustless Ethereum and Immutable zkEVM cross-chain bridge. As previously reported by Foresight News, Immutable launched the Immutable zkEVM testnet in August this year, built on top of Polygon Supernets, with the aim of making it easier for developers to launch new application-specific blockchains.

