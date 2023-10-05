copy link
South Korean Digital Asset Exchange Association to Hold Virtual Asset User Protection Law Briefing
2023-10-05 05:03
According to Foresight News, the South Korean Digital Asset Exchange Association (DAXA) will hold a three-day briefing on the Virtual Asset User Protection Law starting from October 11. The event will discuss matters related to operators' compliance with the Virtual Asset User Protection Law and issues concerning unfair trading.
