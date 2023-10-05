POL Token Contract Launches on Goerli Testnet, Polygon Shares Governance Proposal for Polygon 2.0

According to Foresight News, the POL token contract will launch on the Goerli testnet, and in the coming weeks, Polygon will share the first steps of the new governance proposal for Polygon 2.0. The core of this proposal will be a new ecosystem committee consisting of thought leaders and technical experts. Foresight News previously reported that Polygon Labs released three proposals regarding the Polygon 2.0 upgrade and POL token migration. These proposals include the upgrade transition, the post-upgrade Polygon 2.0 architecture specifications, and updates to its native token. The final Polygon 2.0 upgrade is expected to take place next year.

