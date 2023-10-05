L1 Advisors Raises $1.6 Million in Seed Funding Round Led by VanEck

According to Foresight News, on-chain wealth and asset management protocol L1 Advisors has completed a $1.6 million seed funding round. The round included a $1 million strategic investment from VanEck, as well as participation from Ironclad Financial and Ismail Jai Hokimi. The funds will be used to build an operating system for on-chain wealth and asset management, aimed at enabling financial professionals and their clients to manage, grow, and protect their assets using decentralized infrastructure, such as protocols and wallets.

View full text