L1 Advisors Raises $1.6 Million in Seed Funding Round Led by VanEck

According to Foresight News, on-chain wealth and asset management protocol L1 Advisors has completed a $1.6 million seed funding round. The round included a $1 million strategic investment from VanEck, as well as participation from Ironclad Financial and Ismail Jai Hokimi. The funds will be used to build an operating system for on-chain wealth and asset management, aimed at enabling financial professionals and their clients to manage, grow, and protect their assets using decentralized infrastructure, such as protocols and wallets.