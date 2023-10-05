copy link
L1 Advisors Raises $1.6 Million in Seed Funding Round Led by VanEck
2023-10-05 04:24
According to Foresight News, on-chain wealth and asset management protocol L1 Advisors has completed a $1.6 million seed funding round. The round included a $1 million strategic investment from VanEck, as well as participation from Ironclad Financial and Ismail Jai Hokimi. The funds will be used to build an operating system for on-chain wealth and asset management, aimed at enabling financial professionals and their clients to manage, grow, and protect their assets using decentralized infrastructure, such as protocols and wallets.
