Blockchain Association's Chief Policy Officer Joins Variant As Chief Legal Officer
Binance News
2023-10-05 04:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Jake Chervinsky, the Chief Policy Officer of the Blockchain Association, has joined crypto venture capital firm Variant as their Chief Legal Officer. In his new role, Chervinsky will be responsible for leading the company's legal team and working closely with the founders of the investment portfolio to overcome regulatory obstacles.
