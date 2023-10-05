Composable Finance Launches Ethereum IBC Testnet For PICA Token Transfers

According to Foresight News, Composable Finance, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol within the Polkadot ecosystem, has officially launched its Ethereum Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) testnet. Users can connect to the test network using MetaMask and Keplr wallets, allowing them to transfer the native PICA token between Ethereum and Cosmos via IBC. The launch of the Ethereum IBC testnet marks a significant step in the development of cross-chain communication and interoperability within the blockchain space. By enabling users to transfer PICA tokens between Ethereum and Cosmos, Composable Finance aims to foster greater collaboration and integration between the two blockchain ecosystems. As the DeFi landscape continues to evolve, the need for seamless cross-chain communication and token transfers becomes increasingly important. The Ethereum IBC testnet by Composable Finance is a promising development in this regard, potentially paving the way for further advancements in blockchain interoperability and cross-chain solutions.

