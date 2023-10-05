copy link
Over 234 ETH Stolen From Friend.tech Users In SIM Swap Attacks
2023-10-05 03:33
According to Foresight News, on-chain analyst ZachXBT reported that a single attacker has stolen over 234 ETH (approximately $385,000) from four friend.tech users within the past 24 hours through SIM swap attacks.
