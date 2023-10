Decentralized Social Protocol Farcaster To Allow Permissionless Registration Next Week

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, decentralized social protocol Farcaster will enable permissionless registration next week. The first 2,000 Delegate user addresses will be granted registration eligibility today. Eligible users can scan a QR code to access a webpage with a standard SIWE (Sign In With Ethereum) process and verify their identity through EIP-712 signatures.