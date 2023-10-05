Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Learn
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

SBF Trial Jury of 12 Members Selected to Decide on Fraud and Money Laundering Charges

Binance News
2023-10-05 03:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, TechCrunch reports that the SBF trial case has selected 12 jurors and 6 alternate jurors who will decide whether SBF is guilty of seven charges related to fraud and money laundering over the next six weeks. The 12 jurors consist of 9 women and 3 men, ranging in age from 33 to 69 years old, with backgrounds as follows (names not disclosed for privacy reasons): 1. A 39-year-old female physician assistant, 10 weeks pregnant, with a medical background and a husband who works in web development. 2. A 33-year-old female nurse, living alone in Westchester, New York. 3. A 40-year-old female social worker, currently unemployed. 4. A 53-year-old female Duke University graduate, divorced, full-time stay-at-home mom of two children, previously worked in non-profit organization fundraising management. 5. A 59-year-old married man with 3 children, one of whom works in a bank. 6. A 50-year-old female Metro-North station ticket seller and mother of five children, three of whom live at home and two in college. 7. A 47-year-old female high school librarian, single, living with her cat, sister, and sick mother. 8. A 65-year-old retired female correctional officer and mother of three children. 9. A 61-year-old male employee of the United States Postal Service, unmarried and childless. 10. A 43-year-old Ukrainian woman working in IT at Bloomberg, living in the US for 15 years, divorced with two children. 11. A 55-year-old female special education teacher, originally from Bermuda, with an undergraduate degree from the University of Waterloo and master's degrees from New York University and Seton Hall University. 12. A 69-year-old retired male investment banker from Hong Kong, attended Rice University and Stanford University, married without children, diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
View full text