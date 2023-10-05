copy link
SBF Trial Jury of 12 Members Selected to Decide on Fraud and Money Laundering Charges
2023-10-05 03:14
According to Foresight News, TechCrunch reports that the SBF trial case has selected 12 jurors and 6 alternate jurors who will decide whether SBF is guilty of seven charges related to fraud and money laundering over the next six weeks. The 12 jurors consist of 9 women and 3 men, ranging in age from 33 to 69 years old, with backgrounds as follows (names not disclosed for privacy reasons): 1. A 39-year-old female physician assistant, 10 weeks pregnant, with a medical background and a husband who works in web development. 2. A 33-year-old female nurse, living alone in Westchester, New York. 3. A 40-year-old female social worker, currently unemployed. 4. A 53-year-old female Duke University graduate, divorced, full-time stay-at-home mom of two children, previously worked in non-profit organization fundraising management. 5. A 59-year-old married man with 3 children, one of whom works in a bank. 6. A 50-year-old female Metro-North station ticket seller and mother of five children, three of whom live at home and two in college. 7. A 47-year-old female high school librarian, single, living with her cat, sister, and sick mother. 8. A 65-year-old retired female correctional officer and mother of three children. 9. A 61-year-old male employee of the United States Postal Service, unmarried and childless. 10. A 43-year-old Ukrainian woman working in IT at Bloomberg, living in the US for 15 years, divorced with two children. 11. A 55-year-old female special education teacher, originally from Bermuda, with an undergraduate degree from the University of Waterloo and master's degrees from New York University and Seton Hall University. 12. A 69-year-old retired male investment banker from Hong Kong, attended Rice University and Stanford University, married without children, diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
