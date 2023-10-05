SBF Trial Jury of 12 Members Selected to Decide on Fraud and Money Laundering Charges

According to Foresight News, TechCrunch reports that the SBF trial case has selected 12 jurors and 6 alternate jurors who will decide whether SBF is guilty of seven charges related to fraud and money laundering over the next six weeks. The 12 jurors consist of 9 women and 3 men, ranging in age from 33 to 69 years old, with backgrounds as follows (names not disclosed for privacy reasons): 1. A 39-year-old female physician assistant, 10 weeks pregnant, with a medical background and a husband who works in web development. 2. A 33-year-old female nurse, living alone in Westchester, New York. 3. A 40-year-old female social worker, currently unemployed. 4. A 53-year-old female Duke University graduate, divorced, full-time stay-at-home mom of two children, previously worked in non-profit organization fundraising management. 5. A 59-year-old married man with 3 children, one of whom works in a bank. 6. A 50-year-old female Metro-North station ticket seller and mother of five children, three of whom live at home and two in college. 7. A 47-year-old female high school librarian, single, living with her cat, sister, and sick mother. 8. A 65-year-old retired female correctional officer and mother of three children. 9. A 61-year-old male employee of the United States Postal Service, unmarried and childless. 10. A 43-year-old Ukrainian woman working in IT at Bloomberg, living in the US for 15 years, divorced with two children. 11. A 55-year-old female special education teacher, originally from Bermuda, with an undergraduate degree from the University of Waterloo and master's degrees from New York University and Seton Hall University. 12. A 69-year-old retired male investment banker from Hong Kong, attended Rice University and Stanford University, married without children, diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

