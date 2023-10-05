copy link
Optimism To Transfer 230 Million OP Tokens To Institutional Custodians For Security Purposes
2023-10-05 02:43
According to Foresight News, Optimism announced on October 5th that approximately 230 million OP tokens belonging to core contributors are expected to be transferred to institutional custodians for security purposes.
