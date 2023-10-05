copy link
Decentralized Perpetual Contract Protocol Bluefin Launches V2 Early Version On Sui
2023-10-05 02:23
According to Foresight News, decentralized perpetual contract protocol Bluefin (formerly known as Firefly on Moonbeam) has launched its v2 early version on Sui. The launch includes the introduction of initial trading and earning plans, as well as an open referral program. Over the next six months, Bluefin plans to release performance optimizations and new features for wallet-less user experiences.
