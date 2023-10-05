Lybra Finance Proposes Community Plan for Unmigrated V1 Tokens

According to Foresight News, Lybra Finance has proposed a community plan for V1 tokens that have not migrated to V2. The proposal includes three options: allowing V1 LBR tokens to migrate to V2 with a 3% migration fee and a set end date of three months, with the migration fee (61,979.01 LBR) converted to USDC and distributed to V2 esLBR holders; allowing V1 LBR tokens to migrate to V2 with a 20% migration fee and a set end date of three months, with the migration fee removed from circulation; and destroying 2,065,967 LBR tokens that have not migrated from V1 to V2 by the deadline, which is approximately 13% of the circulating supply. The preliminary proposal will be open for discussion and will be submitted to the DAO for voting after three days of community discussion. As previously reported by Foresight News, the LBR migration phase officially ended on October 1, with 2,065,967 LBR tokens not migrating from V1 to V2 by the deadline, accounting for about 13% of the circulating supply.

