Curve's Native Stablecoin CrvUSD Supply Surpasses 130 Million, Reaching Historic High

According to Foresight News, the supply of Curve's native stablecoin, crvUSD, has reached a historic high, surpassing 130 million. The collateral value based on wstETH stands at $82.67 million, while the collateral value based on WBTC is $92.76 million. Additionally, the collateral value based on sfrxETH is approximately $16.88 million, and the collateral value based on ETH is $10.31 million.

