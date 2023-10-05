copy link
create picture
more
Solana-Based Crypto Trading Platform Convergence RFQ Raises $2.5 Million in Pre-Seed Funding
Binance News
2023-10-05 01:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Convergence RFQ, a crypto trading platform based on Solana, has completed a $2.5 million pre-seed funding round at a valuation of $30 million. The funding round was led by C² Ventures, with participation from Big Brain Holdings, the Israeli Blockchain Association, and Auros Global. The investment was made using the Simple Agreement for Future Tokens (SAFT) protocol. Convergence RFQ is currently building its platform on Solana and plans to support Arbitrum as well. The platform is expected to launch in early next month.
View full text