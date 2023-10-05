Manifold Finance Launches MEV Protocol And Integrates Liquidity Staking Token MevETH

According to Foresight News, middleware and aggregation solution provider Manifold Finance has launched the MEV Protocol and integrated the liquidity staking token mevETH. Users can now convert 28,000 existing crETH2 tokens into mevETH. In addition, the MEV Protocol introduces a new auction system that allows multiple winners per auction period, redefining the way value is captured and distributed within the Ethereum network and providing the best MEV revenue for validators.

View full text