Hong Kong Exchange to Launch HKEX Synapse Trading Settlement Acceleration Platform

According to Foresight News, the Hong Kong Exchange plans to launch the HKEX SYNAPSE trading settlement acceleration platform on October 9th. The platform uses the open-source smart contract language DAML, which can synchronize data across blockchains and centralized databases. This standardizes and simplifies post-trade workflows, improving operational efficiency and transparency while reducing settlement risks.