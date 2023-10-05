copy link
Hong Kong Exchange to Launch HKEX Synapse Trading Settlement Acceleration Platform
2023-10-05 01:03
According to Foresight News, the Hong Kong Exchange plans to launch the HKEX SYNAPSE trading settlement acceleration platform on October 9th. The platform uses the open-source smart contract language DAML, which can synchronize data across blockchains and centralized databases. This standardizes and simplifies post-trade workflows, improving operational efficiency and transparency while reducing settlement risks.
