Google Assistant to Incorporate AI Chat Service Bard Soon

Binance News
2023-10-04 20:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Google Assistant will soon incorporate Google's artificial intelligence (AI) chat service, Bard, into its responses. Google Assistant is AI software used in Google Home devices such as the Nest Mini or Nest Hub, as well as on Android phones and tablets. Bard is Google's browser-based AI chat program that aims to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT. Bard is a newer AI program with capabilities beyond those of Google Assistant, such as generating cover letters, creating computer code, writing essays, and answering complex questions about history or math. Google announced the upcoming integration of Bard into Google Assistant on social media and during a presentation at its public event, Made by Google. According to a report from ZDNet, Google said that Bard Assistant could access a user's email if given permission, allowing it to sort through the user's email account and report on its contents. It will also be able to plan vacations, write documents using Google Docs, and compose SMS text messages. The assistant will accept images as input, enabling users to upload an image and ask Google Bard Assistant to create a caption for it. Google did not provide an exact release date but claimed that it's currently being tested. Google has been aggressively releasing AI improvements to compete with OpenAI and Microsoft, launching Google Bard on May 10 in select countries and expanding access to EU member states on July 14.
