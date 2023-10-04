NFT Artist Raises $140,000 for Cancer Charity, PayPal Applies for NFT Marketplace Patent

According to Cointelegraph, NFT artist Trevor Jones donated almost $140,000 to Maggie’s Edinburgh, a cancer support organization, after raising funds from a Web3 event in France. The amount raised will help 4,000 patients affected by cancer and those who need critical support. The funds raised by Jones will be the highest single donation from an art event in the organization’s history, and the money collected will support services for cancer patients and their families. In other news, payment platform PayPal filed a patent application for an NFT transfer and purchase system at the United States Patent and Trademark Office in March, which was made publicly available in September. The patent described a system that lets users buy and sell NFTs through a service provider. While the provider was not mentioned, the document did mention Ethereum, suggesting that it may be based on the network. Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg showcased the company’s developments in the metaverse using photorealistic avatars during a podcast with host Lex Fridman. Using Meta’s Quest 3 headsets and noise-canceling headphones, Zuckerberg and Fridman engaged in an hour-long interview using metaverse avatars. The improvements got the attention of Crypto Twitter, with some comparing previous iterations of Zuckerberg’s metaverse with the present one, saying the “metaverse has upgraded.” Lastly, metaverse blockchain project Lamina1 is holding an event called the Open Metaverse Discovery Month to let builders and creators experience the metaverse. The company believes that despite the lower interest in the metaverse, the concept will live as long as people are willing to spend time and money on it. According to Lamina1 CEO Rebecca Barkin, the project was able to attract 50,000 builders despite the crypto winter and people writing eulogies for the metaverse. The executive remains optimistic that its founder, Neal Stephenson’s vision of the metaverse will challenge corporate greed and give more autonomy to creators.

