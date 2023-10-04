Buy Crypto
Fugitive Crypto Businessman Su Zhu's $36 Million Singapore Property Converted Into Eco-Farm

Binance News
2023-10-04 18:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, the $36 million luxury real estate in Singapore owned by crypto businessman and fugitive Su Zhu has been converted into an eco-farm. The residential property in Yarwood Avenue has been rebranded as 'Yarwood Homestead' and is operated by Abundant Cities, a company co-founded by Zhu's wife, Evelyn Tao. The company transformed the mansion's gardens into a mini farmland, producing vegetables, herbs, fruits, fish, and poultry, and the swimming pool has been converted into a natural pond containing aquatic plants, streams, and various fish and shrimp. Zhu and his spouse purchased the property in March 2022, shortly before his Singaporean hedge fund, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), collapsed. The firm filed for bankruptcy in July 2022 following a series of failed leveraged bets on the Terra Luna ecosystem and faces up to $3.5 billion in creditor claims. Su Zhu was arrested at Singapore's Changyi International Airport while attempting to leave the country after a court granted a committal order. He was sentenced to four months in prison for the violation. His co-founder, Kyle Davies, a former U.S. citizen who is now a Singaporean national, was also committed to four months in prison, but his whereabouts remain unknown.
