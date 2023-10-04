Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Learn
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Polygon Co-Founder Jaynti Kanani Steps Back From Day-To-Day Operations

Binance News
2023-10-04 15:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, Jaynti Kanani, co-founder of Ethereum layer 2 Polygon, has announced that he is stepping back from the day-to-day operations of the network. Kanani, who founded Polygon in 2017 alongside Sandeep Nailwal and Anurag Arjun, revealed his plans in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. He stated that he would be focusing on new adventures while still cheering and contributing to Polygon from the sidelines. Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, responded to the post, expressing his emotions and wishing they could have worked together longer on the project. He also emphasized the importance of continuing to push Polygon forward. In July, Polygon Labs, the company behind the network, experienced a shakeup in its top management, with chief legal officer Marc Boiron being promoted to CEO and President Ryan Wyatt stepping down to serve in an advisory role. The network's native token, MATIC, remains unfazed by the news, maintaining its $0.55-0.58 range that it has held since the beginning of the month. At the time of writing, it is priced at $0.58, up 3.5% in the last 24 hours. Polygon declined to comment on Kanani's departure when contacted by CoinDesk.
View full text