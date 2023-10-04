Web3 Restaurant Loyalty App Blackbird Raises $24 Million In Series A Funding

According to Foresight News, Web3 restaurant loyalty app Blackbird has completed a $24 million Series A funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from QED, Union Square Ventures, Shine, and Variant. The total funding raised by Blackbird has reached $35 million, and the company plans to use the funds to expand its business operations. Blackbird provides Web3 loyalty services for restaurants, tracking not only the frequency of customer visits but also their preferences. The app rewards customers with cryptocurrency, which they can use to redeem main courses, drinks, or other restaurant rewards. Blackbird has partnered with crypto wallet management company Privy to allow users to access their virtual balances.

