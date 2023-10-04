Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Learn
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

EOS Network Foundation CEO Discusses Evolution, Technical Advancements, and Challenges

Binance News
2023-10-04 14:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Yves La Rose, the CEO of the EOS Network Foundation, recently shared insights into the evolution of EOS, its technical advancements, and the challenges it faces on CryptoPotato's podcast. La Rose, who began his journey in the crypto realm around 2010, discussed the early days of EOS and its unprecedented fundraising efforts, which raised over $4.1 billion. He acknowledged the success but also pointed out unmet commitments by Block.one, the entity behind the project. The EOS community had high expectations based on promises of reinvestment into the ecosystem, which remained unfulfilled. Addressing this, La Rose explained how the community leveraged the blockchain to take power back from corporate entities, leading to the funding of the EOS Network Foundation in 2021. On the technical side, La Rose touched upon the EOS network's EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) compatibility, which bridges the gap between different chains. He also highlighted the upcoming hard fork aiming for 'instant finality,' reducing the finality time between chains to just a few seconds. Combined with work on infinite scalability, this will allow for numerous instances communicating trustlessly, eliminating third-party bridges. La Rose passionately stated, 'EOS already is the most performing blockchain. The dream of a million transactions per second is now possible.' While EOS boasts a robust technical foundation, La Rose acknowledged the need to catch up in marketing and branding. The fluctuating token price also poses challenges, impacting the foundation's budget. However, reactions to EOS at conferences are mixed. Some view it due to past perceptions, while others see immense potential. La Rose remains optimistic about EOS's ability to rise in the ranks. For those eager to delve deeper into the EOS Network Foundation's plans and vision, the full podcast episode offers a wealth of knowledge.
View full text