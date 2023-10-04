EOS Network Foundation CEO Discusses Evolution, Technical Advancements, and Challenges

According to CryptoPotato, Yves La Rose, the CEO of the EOS Network Foundation, recently shared insights into the evolution of EOS, its technical advancements, and the challenges it faces on CryptoPotato's podcast. La Rose, who began his journey in the crypto realm around 2010, discussed the early days of EOS and its unprecedented fundraising efforts, which raised over $4.1 billion. He acknowledged the success but also pointed out unmet commitments by Block.one, the entity behind the project. The EOS community had high expectations based on promises of reinvestment into the ecosystem, which remained unfulfilled. Addressing this, La Rose explained how the community leveraged the blockchain to take power back from corporate entities, leading to the funding of the EOS Network Foundation in 2021. On the technical side, La Rose touched upon the EOS network's EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) compatibility, which bridges the gap between different chains. He also highlighted the upcoming hard fork aiming for 'instant finality,' reducing the finality time between chains to just a few seconds. Combined with work on infinite scalability, this will allow for numerous instances communicating trustlessly, eliminating third-party bridges. La Rose passionately stated, 'EOS already is the most performing blockchain. The dream of a million transactions per second is now possible.' While EOS boasts a robust technical foundation, La Rose acknowledged the need to catch up in marketing and branding. The fluctuating token price also poses challenges, impacting the foundation's budget. However, reactions to EOS at conferences are mixed. Some view it due to past perceptions, while others see immense potential. La Rose remains optimistic about EOS's ability to rise in the ranks. For those eager to delve deeper into the EOS Network Foundation's plans and vision, the full podcast episode offers a wealth of knowledge.

