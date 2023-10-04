Buy Crypto
Chase Bank Partners with FCF Pay to Allow Crypto Payments for Loans and Credit Cards

Binance News
2023-10-04 14:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Chase Bank, the US consumer and commercial banking subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Company, has partnered with blockchain settlement system FCF Pay to enable clients to pay mortgages, credit cards, and loans in multiple cryptocurrencies. Some of the supported coins include Ripple's native token (XRP), popular memecoins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE), as well as the two largest by market capitalization, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). Headquartered in New York City, Chase Bank has over 5,000 branches and $2.6 trillion in assets and operations worldwide. The bank is not the first to support XRP payments, as British banking giant HSBC recently enabled eligible customers to settle their mortgage bills and loans in various digital currencies, including XRP and SHIB. According to the AI-powered language model ChatGPT, mass adoption and support from financial institutions could have a positive effect on Ripple's coin and help it outperform BTC in the next bull run.
