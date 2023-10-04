Buy Crypto
LinkedIn Launches AI-Assisted Tool for Job Recruiters and AI-Powered Coaching

Binance News
2023-10-04 14:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, LinkedIn, the business-focused social platform owned by Microsoft, has announced the rollout of new artificial intelligence (AI) features to assist job recruiters when sourcing candidates. The company is launching its pilot for the 'Recruiter 2024', an AI-assisted tool for recruiters. With this tool, recruiters can now ask questions using natural language to find candidates on the platform and create ad campaigns for jobs. LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky, speaking at the Talent Connect Summit in New York, said that the industry needs new playbooks and AI can help create those. In addition to the AI-assisted recruiting tool, LinkedIn also launched AI-powered coaching in its LinkedIn Learning section. The AI aspect will be able to tailor content and offer real-time advice based on the user's career aspirations. Over the last year, LinkedIn reported a 65% increase in interest in its AI course offerings. The new AI-powered recruiting and learning tools will initially be available to a small handful of users and will be more widely available throughout the year. LinkedIn is said to have been using technology from OpenAI, which is backed by Microsoft and is the creator of the popular AI chatbot Chat-GPT, to develop its AI features. In May, LinkedIn released AI-assisted messages for recruiters and has since reported that 74% of users say it saves them time. LinkedIn is one of many companies beginning to integrate AI-powered applications into its operations.
