El Salvador Launches First Local Bitcoin Mining Pool Through Volcano Energy Project

According to Cointelegraph, El Salvador has officially launched its first local Bitcoin (BTC) mining pool as the Volcano Energy project begins mining blocks through Lava Pool in partnership with Luxor Technology. The country's $1 billion renewable energy project made headlines earlier in 2023, with stablecoin issuer Tether among companies investing in the project that plans to generate electricity from renewable sources in El Salvador to power future Bitcoin mining operations in the country. Volcano Energy is tapping into Luxor's experience in providing Bitcoin mining software and services. The project will also use Luxor's Hashrate Forward Marketplace to mitigate market volatility through automated risk management strategies used by other major Bitcoin mining operators. A statement from Volcano Energy chief strategy officer Gerson Martinez highlighted ongoing efforts by El Salvador to secure first-mover advantage as a Bitcoin-adopting nationstate. As a public-private partnership, Volcano Energy is set to contribute 23% of its net income from mining operations to the El Salvador government. Mining profits are also set to be reinvested into energy transmission and infrastructure to stimulate economic and technological growth in the Central American nation. The first phase of the Volcano Energy project involves the construction of a 241-megawatt (MW) renewable energy park in Metapán that will comprise 169 MWs of photovoltaic solar energy and 72 MWs of wind power. The long-term goal of the project is to tap into abundant geothermal energy in the country.

