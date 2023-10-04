Ripple Recognized on Fintech 100 List and Ranks 13th in Best Workplace in Technology

According to CryptoPotato, Ripple has been included in this year's Fintech 100 list for its efforts in modernizing cross-border payments. The company, which is behind the XRP token, shares this recognition with other innovative companies such as Nium, Tazapay, Terrapay, and Thunes. The XRP community has expressed excitement about this development, with some suggesting that it is well-deserved and indicates further advancement for Ripple. This recognition comes as Ripple achieved a legal victory against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On October 3, a US federal judge dismissed the regulator's intentions to appeal a ruling from July, which determined that Ripple's XRP sales did not constitute an offer of investment contracts. The trial date in the ongoing lawsuit between the two entities is scheduled for April 23, 2024. In addition to the Fintech 100 list, Ripple was recently ranked 13th in Fortune Magazine's 'Best Workplace in Technology' for 2023. The company was also included among the '100 Companies Who Care For Employees And Society,' alongside notable names such as Cisco, American Express, Master Card, Target Corporation, NVIDIA, Deloitte, and Atlassian.

View full text