Hong Kong-Based CMCC Global Raises $100 Million for Titan Fund

According to Foresight News, Hong Kong-based venture capital firm CMCC Global has announced the completion of its first $100 million funding round for its newly established Titan Fund. Over 30 investors participated in the round, including Block.one, Yingke Group, Winklevoss Capital, and Jebsen Capital. Titan Fund is the fourth fund launched by CMCC Global and will provide equity investments for early-stage blockchain startups, with a focus on Hong Kong. The fund was also a major investor in Animoca Brands' NFT project Mocaverse, which was launched in December last year.

