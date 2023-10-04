European Commission Considers Export Controls on AI and Semiconductor Technologies

According to Cointelegraph, the European Commission is conducting risk assessments and considering export controls on critical technology areas, including artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor technologies. On October 3, EU officials identified four areas that need assessment regarding technology risk and risk of technology leakage, including AI, advanced semiconductors technologies, quantum technologies, and biotechnologies. These technologies were chosen based on their transformative nature, the risk of civil or military fusion, and the risk that the technology could be used to violate human rights. Thierry Breton, the commissioner for the internal market at the EU Commission, called the move an important step for EU resilience. The risk assessments will be carried out by the end of the year, with any results or initiatives based on the risk assessments to be presented by spring 2024. The Commission's next steps include engaging with its 27 Member States to begin collective assessments of the mentioned areas. This development follows a move on June 20, when the EU Commission enacted the Joint Communication on European Economic Security Strategy, which included protection against risks and promoting European competitiveness in specific markets. The United States has also been focusing efforts on assessing export risks of its own technology in similar sectors, particularly banning the export of high-level AI semiconductor chips to China.

