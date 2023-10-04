Oasis Protocol Plans to Launch Synthetic Version of Native Token ROSE in Q4 2023

According to Foresight News, privacy computing network Oasis Protocol plans to launch a synthetic version of its native token ROSE, called syROSE, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Oasis is collaborating with SYNTHR to introduce ROSE to six blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Polygon, and BNB Chain. The introduction of syROSE will enable Oasis users to conduct transactions, staking, and lending on various blockchain platforms. The collaboration with SYNTHR aims to expand the utility and reach of the ROSE token, allowing users to access multiple blockchain networks seamlessly. By offering a synthetic version of the token, Oasis Protocol aims to enhance its users' experience and facilitate cross-chain transactions. The launch of syROSE is expected to further strengthen the Oasis Protocol ecosystem and promote the adoption of its privacy computing solutions.

