Axie Infinity Announces Origins Season 6 Launch

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, blockchain-based game Axie Infinity has announced the launch of Origins Season 6, which will last for 49 days. Significant updates for this season include a reduction in round time to 45 seconds and a total of 112,000 AXS rewards, worth over $500,000.