Axie Infinity Announces Origins Season 6 Launch
Binance News
2023-10-04 10:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, blockchain-based game Axie Infinity has announced the launch of Origins Season 6, which will last for 49 days. Significant updates for this season include a reduction in round time to 45 seconds and a total of 112,000 AXS rewards, worth over $500,000.
